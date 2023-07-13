100 WVIA Way
News News Briefs

Geisinger to expand in Luzerne County

By WVIA News
Published July 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT

Officials announced Wednesday that the hospital system plans to nearly double the size of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

The proposed $900 million expansion plan will begin with preliminary work this year.

The expansion includes constructing an 11-story bed tower that will transition the hospital to a complete private-room facility. It will expand surgical capabilities, grow the emergency department and advanced cardiac care programs. The project will modernize the Richard and Marion Pearsall Heart Hospital.

When complete, the hospital in Wilkes-Barre will have capabilities on par with most major academic medical centers, according to a press release.

The expansion will happen in phases, with the new tower slated to open by 2028. Additional renovations will continue through 2030.

