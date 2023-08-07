100 WVIA Way
News Briefs

School supplies available for Monroe County students

By WVIA News
Published August 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT

Pocono Mountains United Way is distributing over 3,000 backpacks to Monroe County students.

The packs are filled with essential school supplies.

During last year’s Back-to-School Backpack and School Supply Drive 500 backpacks were distributed to students. However, it was evident to the United Way that there was a greater demand.

This year, the organization collaborated with 10 sponsors and over 17 local agencies to fill 3,100 packs.

Backpacks are available for students enrolled in the below programs:

  • Pocono Services for Families and Children, Head Start Health Fair, 212 West 4th St., East Stroudsburg; Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Western Pocono Community Library, 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville; Aug. 9, 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Pocono Services for Families and Children Health Fair at The Mountain Center, 354 Memorial Boulevard, Tobyhanna; Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Early Learning Resource Center, 411 Main St., Suite 100-A, Stroudsburg; Aug. 17, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Aug. 18, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Angels & Dragonflies Back-to-School Event, First Baptist Church of East Stroudsburg, 160 North Courtland St., East Stroudsburg; Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more details, visit Pocono Mountains United Way.

