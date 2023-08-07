School supplies available for Monroe County students
Pocono Mountains United Way is distributing over 3,000 backpacks to Monroe County students.
The packs are filled with essential school supplies.
During last year’s Back-to-School Backpack and School Supply Drive 500 backpacks were distributed to students. However, it was evident to the United Way that there was a greater demand.
This year, the organization collaborated with 10 sponsors and over 17 local agencies to fill 3,100 packs.
Backpacks are available for students enrolled in the below programs:
- Pocono Services for Families and Children, Head Start Health Fair, 212 West 4th St., East Stroudsburg; Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Western Pocono Community Library, 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville; Aug. 9, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Pocono Services for Families and Children Health Fair at The Mountain Center, 354 Memorial Boulevard, Tobyhanna; Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Early Learning Resource Center, 411 Main St., Suite 100-A, Stroudsburg; Aug. 17, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Aug. 18, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Angels & Dragonflies Back-to-School Event, First Baptist Church of East Stroudsburg, 160 North Courtland St., East Stroudsburg; Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more details, visit Pocono Mountains United Way.