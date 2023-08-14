Federal and state officials announce new funding for EV infrastructure

Sixteen new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be added in 10 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Companies, including Sheetz and Pilot Travel Centers, are receiving federal funding to expand access to EV charging.

Local and federal officials were at the Scranton Electricians JATC Training Center in South Abington Twp. on Monday, Aug. 14. They announced that almost $34 million dollars from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to increase access to EV charging in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll joined U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers and members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to discuss the project. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright was also at the announcement. Creating new EV infrastructure could begin later this year.

PennDOT is set to receive $171.5 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.