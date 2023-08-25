Scranton Pop-up City Halls extended

The City of Scranton’s Pop-up City Halls are extending through September.

At the events, citizens can take advantage of city resources. City representatives are also available to answer any questions.

The upcoming Pop-up City Halls include:

Aug. 31: Oakmont Park, 200 Debbie Drive; noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 1: Novembrino South, 10th Avenue and Washburn Street; noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: Weston Field, 982 Providence Road; noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: Allen Park, Price Street & North Main Avenue; noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: Connors Park, 515 Orchard St.; noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: Tripp Park, 2199 Dorothy St.; noon to 4 p.m.

For questions about Pop Up City Halls, contact Isiah Watson at 570-702-6350 or iwatson@scrantonpa.gov; or Channel Kearse at 570-445-7487 or Ckearse@scrantonpa.gov.