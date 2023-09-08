State closes Williamsport Branch YMCA child care center

On Tuesday, the state Department of Human Services revoked the Williamsport Branch YMCA's child care license, citing "gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct."

DHS inspections verified complaints of excessive force and aggressive behavior by child care staff. In one incident in August, video footage showed a staff member dragging and screaming at a child. In another, two children exited the playground area near a parking lot and went unnoticed for more than a minute.

The Williamsport YMCA says it's appealing the decision, as staff associated with complaints have been dismissed or disciplined.

The Williamsport branch is part of the River Valley Regional YMCA, and all other child care centers are still operating, according to a statement. That includes branches in Tioga County, Bradford County, Lock Haven and Eastern Lycoming.