Fire departments awarded grants for new equipment

Ten regional fire departments in Northeastern Pennsylvania received more than $1 million in grants for new equipment.

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright announced the grants today (Thursday, Nov. 2) from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

In Lackawanna County, fire departments in Scranton, Taylor and Throop received a combined $281,536 in grant funds. In Luzerne County, $573,079 was awarded between fire departments in Freeland, Mountain Top, Nanticoke, Pittston Twp., Plains Twp. and Duryea.

In Monroe County, the Pocono Summit Volunteer Hose Company received $205,161.

The AFG program is administered by FEMA to ensure that local fire departments and emergency medical service organizations have the resources and equipment they need to protect communities and emergency personnel from fires and other related hazards.