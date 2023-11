Through Dec. 15, residents can share their thoughts on firearms and community safety in Monroe County.

Community members – gun owners and non-owners – are invited to complete the county’s 15-minute survey. Participation is anonymous and confidential. Residents can enter a random drawing for a $50 dollar gift card.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5PJWK5L to take the survey or email grants@monroecounty.pa.gov for any questions.