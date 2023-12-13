100 WVIA Way
Pocono Mountains United Way shares upcoming projects

By WVIA News
Published December 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST

Pocono Mountains United Way celebrated their Generation Next Program on Wednesday.

The program works with 60 students from Pocono Mountain West High School. Since starting last September, the program covers college readiness and financial literacy.

During their annual report to the community, United Way announced that they’re seeking funding from Sen. Bob Casey’s office to launch a Community School Model.

According to the National Education Association, Community Schools create educational partnerships between schools and local organizations.

The United Way hopes to start the project in the Pocono Mountain School District — the same one where they launched their Generation Next Program.
