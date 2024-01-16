Local state representative will not seek another term

State Representative Aaron Kaufer is not seeking reelection.

Kaufer has served the residents of the 120th District since 2015. His district contains a large portion of Luzerne County.

In a press release, the Republican and Wyoming Valley native said he’s stepping away to focus on his family.

"However, public service is my calling, so I’m not saying this is it for me forever, but this is all for now," he said in the release.

Kaufer has held many leadership roles while in office. He founded and currently serves as the chairman of the Northeast Republican Delegation (NERDs) and serves as the chairman of the Government Oversight Committee. He founded and co-chaired the Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education Caucus, among other committees and task forces.

He will serve the remainder of his term, which expires on Nov. 30.

“My focus over the next year will remain on providing the best representation possible until my final day," he said. "I will continue to work hard advocating for my constituents and the communities I serve."