Adulting sessions for teens start in March

The Osterhout Free Library is hosting a series of Adulting 101 programs for teens.

The programs are open for ages 12 to 18.

Participants may sign up for one or all of the sessions. Space is limited for each program at the library located at 71 S. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre.

Sessions include: Career Coaching, March 6, 5 p.m.; Meal Prep Made Easy, March 9, 10 a.m.; Dollars and Sense, March 20, 5 p.m.; Talk with a Cop, March 27, 5 p.m.; And Sew it Begins Again, April 1, at 4 p.m.; and Beginners Yoga, April 11, 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required and is available online at: https://osterhout.info/program-registration/ or by contacting the library at 570-823-0156.

More details about the programs can be by visiting https://osterhout.info/kids-teens-adults/teens/.