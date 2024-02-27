100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adulting sessions for teens start in March

By WVIA News
Published February 27, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST

The Osterhout Free Library is hosting a series of Adulting 101 programs for teens.

The programs are open for ages 12 to 18.

Participants may sign up for one or all of the sessions. Space is limited for each program at the library located at 71 S. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre.

Sessions include: Career Coaching, March 6, 5 p.m.; Meal Prep Made Easy, March 9, 10 a.m.; Dollars and Sense, March 20, 5 p.m.; Talk with a Cop, March 27, 5 p.m.; And Sew it Begins Again, April 1, at 4 p.m.; and Beginners Yoga, April 11, 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required and is available online at: https://osterhout.info/program-registration/ or by contacting the library at 570-823-0156.

More details about the programs can be by visiting https://osterhout.info/kids-teens-adults/teens/.
Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News