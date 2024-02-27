Expungement clinic scheduled

Learn how to clean up your criminal record on Tuesday, March 12.

An “Expungement - Clean Slate Clinic” will be held at Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One-on-one meetings will be available with legal advocates. They will walk participants through a new state law that allows more people to clean up their criminal record. Guidance and paperwork will be provided.

The free clinic is from the Educational Opportunity Centers of PA and North Penn Legal Services.

The new Clean Slate law passed the state legislature on Dec. 13. Filing of paperwork began on Feb. 15.

Registration is required for the clinic by visiting https://form.jotform.com/ToolsEOC/expungement--clean-sl-

clinic3122