Senior scam seminar scheduled

Area seniors who want to avoid being scammed are encouraged to attend a seminar next week.

The Senior Scam Seminar is set for Thursday, March 14, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 4 E. Center Hill Road in Dallas. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The free seminar begins at 11 a.m.

The seminar will be led by David Shallcross. He is the director of senior protection with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Topics covered include: what to do if one becomes a victim of identity theft, tips on how to protect personal information online and in everyday interactions, and guidelines on how to spot scams intended to steal one’s identity.

Reservations are required. and can be made by contact state Rep. Mike Cabell's Dallas office at 570-675-6000.