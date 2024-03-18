Have tea for Mother's Day

The Catherine McAuley Center is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea Party in Scranton on Saturday, April 27.

The event is open to the community and includes refreshments, finger sandwiches and dessert. There will be children’s activities, a family photo station, door prizes, raffles and more.

The tea party will be at the Space at Olive on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per adult and up to four children 18 and under.

Sponsorship, donation and volunteer opportunities are available.

For more details, contact Mary-Pat Ward, the Catherine McAuley Center Development Director, at 570-342-1342 or mpward@catherinemcauleycenter.org.

To purchase sponsorship or tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/2024cmcteaparty