Fall prevention course begins this month

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA will hold a free Matter of Balance Falls Prevention course this month.

The course is aimed at older adults with a loss of mobility because of falls or the fear of falls. A Matter of Balance helps seniors retrain their brain to improve balance and reduce fear, according to the YMCA. It also offers constructive ways to move safely and reduce the likelihood of falling. The class includes group discussion and practical solutions and exercise training.

The course is taught by two trained coaches on Mondays and Wednesdays. It begins on April 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA on West Northampton Street.

To enroll, contact Kasey Wasylyk at 570-970-5022 or kasey.wasylyk@wvymca.org

The program is supported by the Wilkes-Barre’s Health Department.