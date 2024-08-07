Elder Justice Day scheduled in the Poconos

The Pike County Area Agency on Aging will host its 10th annual Elder Justice Day on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Matamoras Senior Center at the Matamoras Fire House, 506 Avenue Q, Matamoras.

This year centers around self-care.

The event includes educational and engaging presentations and fun activities to educate older adults about aging. Elder Justice Day also features guest speakers and many local organizations will offer information and answer questions on the services they provide.

It's free to attend the event but registration is required by contacting the Area Agency on Aging at 570-775-5550.

Registration includes a light breakfast, lunch and one ticket for the door prize drawing.

Elder Justice Day is organized by the Pike County Elder Abuse Task Force. The task force educates the public on recognizing, preventing and reporting cases of elder abuse.

If you know or suspect an elderly person is being harmed, contact the Pike County Elder Abuse Task Force at 1-800-490-8505. Reports are taken 24 hours a day.