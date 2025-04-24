EVENTFUL: Get outdoors for a drive-in movie, art show, fishing derby and more this weekend
It is a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the spring weather. There is a fishing derby, art show, Cherry Blossom festival and more happening.
Mahoning Drive In
The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Carbon County is open for the 2025 season.
This weekend, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and its sequel, “Shock Treatment,” will be screened in 35 millimeter film on the big screen near Lehighton. Like most events at this drive-in, there will be costume contests, a live DJ and themed concessions.
“We have become that ultimate fan space,” said owner Virgil Cardamone. “I fully expect the fans to wear their fandom on their sleeve, and we're going to see a lot of fishnets.”
The Mahoning screens films Thursday through Sunday from April to Halloween. This season features ZombieFest, Muppets Take Mahoning and more. The "At the Drive-In" documentary, created by WVIA producer Alexander Monelli, tells more about the history of the country's only retro drive-in.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at sundown. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids.
The Rocky Horror Drive-In Picture Show
Fri., Apr. 25 & Sat., Apr. 26
The Mahoning Drive-In Theater
635 Seneca Road, Lehighton
Art at the Towers
Take a stroll and enjoy watching artists capture the scene at Grey Towers Heritage Association's plein air event Sunday in Milford.
Plein air is a French term for painting outdoors. The public will be able to watch artists of all kinds bring works to life at the Grey Towers National Historic Site in Pike County.
Artists will set up all over the property and display their artwork for sale.
The event is open to the public at no cost. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s.
Art at the Towers
Sun., Apr. 27
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Grey Towers National Historic Site
151 Grey Towers Dr., Milford
Pike County Fishing Derby
The Pike County Commissioners will host the 27th Annual Commissioners Fishing Derby Saturday morning at Lily Pond.
Children 15 and under will have a chance to fish for trout and win prizes from 8 a.m. to noon. Prizes include fishing poles, tackles boxes and more.
Registration is free and the event is rain or shine.
Participants need to provide their own tackle and bait and must be accompanied by an adult.
27th Annual Commissioners Fishing Derby
Sat., Apr. 26
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Lily Pond on Schocopee Rd, Milford
Other events:
- The Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirby Park. The Cherry Blossom 5K will kick off the event Saturday morning.
- F.M. Kirbyfest is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. A ticket includes food and drinks and will benefit the theater's outreach and children's programming.
- Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston will host a Great American Mac and Cheese cookoff Saturday 1- 4 p.m.
- The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek will host a Spring Craft Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Jog for Jude 5K will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunmore Community Center.
- The Dietrich Theater's Spring Film Festival kicks off Friday with an opening night gala. 23 films will be screened through May 15.