EVENTFUL: Get outdoors for a drive-in movie, art show, fishing derby and more this weekend

It is a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the spring weather. There is a fishing derby, art show, Cherry Blossom festival and more happening.



Mahoning Drive In

The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Carbon County is open for the 2025 season.

This weekend, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and its sequel, “Shock Treatment,” will be screened in 35 millimeter film on the big screen near Lehighton. Like most events at this drive-in, there will be costume contests, a live DJ and themed concessions.

The Mahoning Drive-In Theater will host "The Rocky Horror Drive-In Picture Show" Apr. 25 and 26.

“We have become that ultimate fan space,” said owner Virgil Cardamone. “I fully expect the fans to wear their fandom on their sleeve, and we're going to see a lot of fishnets.”

The Mahoning screens films Thursday through Sunday from April to Halloween. This season features ZombieFest , Muppets Take Mahoning and more. The "At the Drive-In" documentary, created by WVIA producer Alexander Monelli, tells more about the history of the country's only retro drive-in.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at sundown. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids.

The owner of the Mahoning Drive-In Theater discusses upcoming events for the 2025 season.

The Rocky Horror Drive-In Picture Show

Fri., Apr. 25 & Sat., Apr. 26

The Mahoning Drive-In Theater

635 Seneca Road, Lehighton

Art at the Towers

Take a stroll and enjoy watching artists capture the scene at Grey Towers Heritage Association's plein air event Sunday in Milford.

Grey Towers Heritage Association The Pinchot Mansion is part of the Grey Towers National Historic Site.

Plein air is a French term for painting outdoors. The public will be able to watch artists of all kinds bring works to life at the Grey Towers National Historic Site in Pike County.

Artists will set up all over the property and display their artwork for sale.

The event is open to the public at no cost. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s.

Art at the Towers

Sun., Apr. 27

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Grey Towers National Historic Site

151 Grey Towers Dr., Milford

Pike County Commissioners Participants pose with their catches at a previous Pike County Commissioners Fishing Derby.

Pike County Fishing Derby

The Pike County Commissioners will host the 27th Annual Commissioners Fishing Derby Saturday morning at Lily Pond.

Children 15 and under will have a chance to fish for trout and win prizes from 8 a.m. to noon. Prizes include fishing poles, tackles boxes and more.

Registration is free and the event is rain or shine.

Participants need to provide their own tackle and bait and must be accompanied by an adult.

27th Annual Commissioners Fishing Derby

Sat., Apr. 26

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lily Pond on Schocopee Rd, Milford

