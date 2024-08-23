Historical society to lead tour of Carbondale churches

History and architecture lovers can tour historic churches of Carbondale on Saturday with the Lackawanna Historical Society.

The Sacred Sites tour starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Scranton architect Martina Bacarella will lead the tour of six churches, including St. Rose of Lima, which she helped to restore. Representatives from each church will also present the history of their faith community.

Tickets for the day-long walking tour are $25. The tour lasts until 3:30 p.m. and includes a lunch at Memorial Park. Tickets are available through the Lackawanna Historical Society’s website.