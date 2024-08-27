Pennsylvania State Police accepting applications for state troopers

The Pennsylvania State Police is accepting applications for state troopers. Applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state. They must be 21 at the time of entry and no older than 40. The annual salary is about $66,000. PSP announced a large increase in the number of qualified applicants since Governor Josh Shapiro did away with the educational requirement of 60 college credits last year. The hiring cycle is open until November 27th.