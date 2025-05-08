100 WVIA Way
Police: Hazleton murder suspect captured early Thursday morning

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 8, 2025 at 10:09 AM EDT
Terence Ray of Hazleton, who is accused of killing 39-year-old Jessica Lockwood and leaving her burning body on the side of Club 40 road in Hazleton, was captured Thursday, officials say.
Hazleton Police Department
/
Hazleton Police Department
Terence Ray of Hazleton, who is accused of killing 39-year-old Schuylkill County resident Jessica Lockwood and leaving her burning body on the side of Club 40 road in Hazleton, was captured Thursday, officials say.

Hazleton Police say Terence Ray, the man suspected of killing a Frackville woman and burning her body, was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody.

According to an update on the police department's Crime Watch web page, the U.S. Marshals Service and Pennsylvania State Police apprehended Ray around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Crime Watch update does not state where Ray was found.

An arrest warrant and criminal complaint released on Monday say Ray is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the murder of Jessica Lockwood, the 39-year-old Frackville woman whose body was found burning on the side of Club 40 road in Hazleton on Sunday, April 27.

Police believe Ray beat and shot Lockwood at his Hazleton home before leaving her body on the side of the road.

Ray fled Luzerne County "immediately following" the murder, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
