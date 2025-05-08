Police: Hazleton murder suspect captured early Thursday morning

Hazleton Police say Terence Ray, the man suspected of killing a Frackville woman and burning her body, was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody.

According to an update on the police department's Crime Watch web page, the U.S. Marshals Service and Pennsylvania State Police apprehended Ray around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Crime Watch update does not state where Ray was found.

An arrest warrant and criminal complaint released on Monday say Ray is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the murder of Jessica Lockwood, the 39-year-old Frackville woman whose body was found burning on the side of Club 40 road in Hazleton on Sunday, April 27.

Police believe Ray beat and shot Lockwood at his Hazleton home before leaving her body on the side of the road.

Ray fled Luzerne County "immediately following" the murder, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.