'Unknown individuals' prompt lockdown at West Scranton High School

By WVIA News
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:33 PM EDT

Students at West Scranton High School were placed under lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to a statement on the school district's Facebook page, two unknown individuals, who are not students at the school, entered the building with a group of students. During the lockdown, which occured shortly after 1 p.m., Scranton Police and school security swept the building and followed the subjects on surveillance video. They verified that the individuals had left the building and the school resumed to a normal schedule. Scranton Police are investigating.

The district also noted that the incident is not connected to entries that occurred over the weekend. A student athlete entered the building and triggered alarms.
News Briefs Scranton School DistrictScranton Police
WVIA News
