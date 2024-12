The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Northeast Pennsylvania’s minor league baseball team, is hiring game day staff for the 2025 season. A job fair will be held at PNC Field in Moosic on January 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and on January 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open positions include ticket takers, parking attendants, concessions and fun zone employees.