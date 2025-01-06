Lycoming County commissioners approve 2025 budget with no tax increase

Lycoming County commissioners have approved a 2025 budget with no property tax increase again.

Commissioners Scott Metzger, Mark Mussina and Marc Sortman all voted yes in favor of the $128.7 million spending plan at a meeting Dec. 19.

The county millage rate will remain at 6.5 mills for the ninth straight year, according to the budget. That means $6.50 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed value of real estate. So, a home valued at $100,000 will pay $650 in property taxes.

The budget says the county will use $5.4 million of its $20.8 million surplus to balance the budget.

County officials said they cut expenses by about 3% since the budget was introduced in November.

“This wasn't a fun process,” Mussina said. “Telling people that we don't have money and we're gonna have to make cuts and making people really tighten up is never good news to share. But between the people working together, we couldn't have a better group.”

— Chase Bottorf

