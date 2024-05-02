Lycoming commissioners approve public computer access, renovations for Third Street Plaza

Lycoming County will offer public computer access when the county moves four agencies in the Third Street Plaza.

The plaza houses county government offices.

Veterans affairs, assessments, the treasurer’s offices and voter services will move to the first floor.

"People will be able to do anything from job interviews, job searches, have educational opportunities with those computers, health checks, things like that,” said Shannon Rossman, the Lycoming County’s planning and community development director.

The commissioners will use American Rescue Plan Act money. The project’s cost is not definite. It could cost between $500,000 and $2 million, Rossman said. It is a part of Resolution 2024-07, authorizing the grant's submission.

“That'd be fantastic," Commissioner Scott Metzger said of the project. "This is a great opportunity for us to acquire funds, debits, renovations over there.”

