Macy's store in Wyoming Valley Mall to close soon

Macy's is closing 66 stores and one is in Northeast Pennsylvania.

It’s unknown how many people will lose their jobs when the esteemed department store closes at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The Luzerne County location is one of four stores closing statewide. The others are in Philadelphia, Exton and Altoona. Macy's will still have 18 stores in Pennsylvania, including at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City in Lackawanna County.

Macy’s says the closures are part of its three-year plan to close 150 “unproductive” stores and invest in 350 others.

Most of the closures are expected to take place by the end March.

— Borys Krawczeniuk