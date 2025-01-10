100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Macy's store in Wyoming Valley Mall to close soon

By WVIA News
Published January 10, 2025 at 10:27 AM EST

Macy's is closing 66 stores and one is in Northeast Pennsylvania.

It’s unknown how many people will lose their jobs when the esteemed department store closes at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The Luzerne County location is one of four stores closing statewide. The others are in Philadelphia, Exton and Altoona. Macy's will still have 18 stores in Pennsylvania, including at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City in Lackawanna County.

Macy’s says the closures are part of its three-year plan to close 150 “unproductive” stores and invest in 350 others.

Most of the closures are expected to take place by the end March.

— Borys Krawczeniuk
Tags
News Briefs Macy'sWyoming Valley MallLuzerne CountyWilkes-Barre
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News