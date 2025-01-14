100 WVIA Way
Art submissions requested for 'Paint the Town, Hawley'

Published January 14, 2025 at 12:49 PM EST

The Wayne County Arts Alliance is asking for art submissions for a banner art project in Hawley. The "Paint the Town, Hawley" initiative is a collaboration with the Downtown Hawley Partnership and the Foundation for Harmony Presents. The plan is to install a series of banners throughout Hawley. Artists are asked to submit digital images of their artwork for consideration. The deadline is January 30. All submissions must be vertical. More details are available at this link.

