Wright Center holds free community closet in Tunkhannock

By WVIA News
Published January 27, 2025 at 9:12 AM EST

The Wright Center for Community Health is hosting a community closet on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7, at its Tunkhannock location.

Community members can shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for new and gently used clothing, including coats, gloves, hats and socks for infants, children and adults.

There will also be a limited amount of household items.

The items are all free of charge.

The event will be held on the first floor of the Wyoming County Healthcare Center, 5950 Route 6, Suite 401, Tunkhannock.
