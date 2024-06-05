100 WVIA Way
511 Pennsylvania, the statewide travel information system, gets major update

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
PennDOT is announcing changes to its 511PA services, which offer statewide travel information such as road closures, traffic conditions and construction projects.

The website and app have new personalization options. If users create an account, they can map out their route and get traffic alerts emailed, texted, or through audio alerts on the app’s “Driving Mode” feature. Users need to update their app to get this new version.

“We are excited that these changes to 511PA will improve the customer experience," said PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey. "This additional tool readily assists drivers before they get on the road with real-time information so they can stay informed with what is happening on the roadways.”

Travelers can also subscribe to regional updates on X.

