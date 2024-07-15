FBI believes Trump rally shooter acted alone with his father's AR-style rifle

Investigators believe that a Bethel Park man acted alone when he allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation briefed members of the press by phone Sunday on the preliminary investigation into the incident, which is being categorized as an assassination attempt and a domestic terror incident.

Investigators have determined that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks used his father’s assault rifle in the attack. FBI investigators described the weapon as an AR-style rifle that was purchased legally. Officials did not say when the firearm was purchased or whether Crooks stole the weapon from his father.

“We do not know specifically how he accessed the weapon and whether he took it without his father's knowledge,” said Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office.

“These are facts that will flesh out as we [continue the investigation],” he added, noting that the shooter’s family has been cooperating with police.

Investigators are bringing the weapon and Crooks’ cellphone to the FBI lab at Quantico in Virginia for further evaluation. Items believed to be part of planned explosives will also be evaluated at the lab. Officials have uncovered limited information from the cellphone, according to Rojek, but are still working to gain full access to the device.

In the meantime, officials have not yet determined a motive for the incident. When asked whether Crooks posted any concerning messages on social media or was known to be in mental distress prior to the attack, Rojek said the investigation had not yet turned up any warning signs.

“We continue to look at all his social media accounts and look for any potential threatening language,” Rojek said. “But as of right now, we have not seen any.”

While the motive remains unclear, the attack is being investigated as an assassination attempt and a domestic terror incident, according to Robert Wells, assistant director of the FBI’s counter terrorism division. Wells also noted that while investigators currently believe Crooks acted alone, “we still have more investigation to go.”

“Our counterterrorism division and our criminal divisions are working jointly together to determine the motive in this case,” he said.

Wells added that the counterterrorism office is keeping an eye on any emerging threats ahead of the Republican National Convention, which is set to begin Monday.

Officials declined to speculate on whether public safety officials and Secret Service agents did enough to secure the area ahead of Trump’s speech. They also declined to confirm an Associated Press report that a local police officer engaged Crooks prior to the attack.

According to the AP, not long before shots rang out, rally-goers noticed a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and warned local police, according to two law enforcement officials.

One local police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump, and that’s when Secret Service snipers shot him, said the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Rojek acknowledged the reports but declined to comment on them.

“We are still in the process of creating a timeline associated with his actions prior to the event in the days, weeks, hours leading up to the event,” Rojek said.

He said that an investigation into the actions of security at the scene would be carried out by the Secret Service.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the nation’s top law enforcement official, denounced the violent attack during Sunday’s press conference.

“I want to reiterate that the violence that we saw yesterday is an attack on our democracy itself. [The] Justice Department has no tolerance for such violence. And as Americans, we must have no tolerance for it,” Garland said. He pledged the full strength of the federal government’s resources to the bureau and its Pittsburgh field office as the investigation continues.

He extended his sympathy to former President Trump, who is believed to be recovering well from his injury, according to a campaign statement.

Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday confirmed the names of the rally attendees who were also shot. Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pa. was shot and killed in the attack. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pa. and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township were also injured in the attack and remain hospitalized.

“These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. “The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Comperatore.

Shapiro said he spoke by phone with Comperatore's wife Sunday and had learned that Comperatore was a firefighter and a man who attended church, loved his community and that he was "an avid supporter of the former president."

"[Comperatore's wife] asked me to share with you that Corey died a hero," the governor said. "He dove on his family to protect them. May his memory be a blessing."

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

