Democratic state Rep. Matt Gergely dies, weeks after medical emergency

Allegheny County state House member Matt Gergely, who was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency last month, has died.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the untimely loss of our friend and colleague,” said a statement from House Democratic leadership. “Matt Gergely devoted his life to fighting for children and working families of Allegheny County — especially his beloved hometown of McKeesport. Matt will be desperately missed in Harrisburg and we know his passing is a tremendous loss to his communities in Western Pennsylvania.”

Gergely suffered an undisclosed serious medical incident days before he was set to attend a legislative swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Harrisburg earlier this month. A spokesperson for state Democratic House leadership confirmed his passing on Sunday. Gergely was 45 years old.

“Please join us in keeping his wife and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time,” the statement said, adding that Gergely’s family has asked for privacy.

Gergely’s legislative offices in McKeesport, Clairton and Munhall in the 35th District will continue to operate, the statement said. House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) will decide when to hold a special election to represent his 35th state House District seat.

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday ordered flags on public buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of Gergely.

Lawmakers voiced support for Gergely’s family Sunday night. State Sen. Jay Costa, the upper chamber’s top Democrat, state Sen. Nick Pisciottano and state Rep. Jessica Benham, among others, all issued statements of sympathy.

“We already miss him more than words can express,” said Costa. “A public servant to the very end, Representative Gergely left an indelible mark on everyone who met him. McKeesport lost a terrific champion today. “

Gergely was one of a handful of Allegheny County Democrats who won special elections to the House in 2023, winning the seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

Benham said that in their time as colleagues, she sat near Gergely on the House floor. She said she “saw how hard he fought for his district. We are all still processing our sadness and know how much he will be missed.”

Pisciottano called him “a lasting example to all community leaders and elected officials,” adding “he was focused on helping ordinary people lead better lives and ensuring the next generation have opportunities to succeed.”

The Pennsylvania House convened on Jan. 7 without Gergely, leaving the chamber in a tie between Republicans and Democrats, 101-101. A compromise between the parties in his absence prevented the House from becoming deadlocked, with Democrats re-electing McClinton after Republican leader Jesse Topper of Bedford withdrew his name from the running.

In a statement Monday, the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation called Gergely "a treasured member ... [who was] there to offer support, advice or a quick joke when needed."

"Matt fought hard for his community as a state representative, bringing resources back to his district and championing critically important issues," the delegation members said, citing legislation for which he was a prime sponsor. "His legacy will live on through the impact of his work."

Republican House leaders also expressed sorrow at Gergely’s death.

“While Matt was only in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives a short time, his commitment to his family and community were deeply felt among his peers and he quickly earned friends and respect on both sides of the aisle,” a House GOP statement said. “His voice and presence will be missed both in Harrisburg and southeast Allegheny County.”

By state law, McClinton as House speaker must issue a writ of election to the county’s Board of Elections within 10 days, setting a special election date no less than 60 days later.

Gergely was re-elected in November. Among his legislative accomplishments, Democrats said he championed bills to protect donated plasma and help bars and restaurants expand "happy hour" specials. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed both bills into law in 2024.

Before his election to state government, Gergely worked in McKeesport politics as the city’s chief revenue officer. He was once Mayor Michael Cherepko’s chief of staff, and later business manager for McKeesport Area School District.

Gergely leaves behind his wife and two sons, his House colleagues said.

