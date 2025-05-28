What is DOGE doing with your data?

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to amass Americans’ personal data into one big database. That has experts concerned about privacy violations and the risk that Americans’ information could end up in the hands of bad actors.

Host Scott Tong turns to Victoria Noble, staff attorney at The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on civil liberties in the digital world.

