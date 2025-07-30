100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

Harvard freshman whose mezuzah was stolen says Trump's university defunding won't curb antisemitism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

The Trump administration issued a report alleging Harvard University had violated civil rights law, citing an incident in which a religious scroll — known as a mezuzah — went temporarily missing from the doorway of a Jewish student’s dorm room. The police investigated the incident as a “bias crime.”

Sarah Silverman is that student. Silverman says that while Harvard’s reaction was insufficient, the Trump administration’s actions targeting Harvard are not helping.

Silverman talks with host Asma Khalid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom