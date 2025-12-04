Report finds Defense Secretary Hegseth violated military regulations, as questions about his leadership grow

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Politico national security reporter Paul McLeary about a report out Thursday that concludes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated military regulations when he divulged war plans in a group chat on Signal, at a time when Hegseth is also facing questions of whether he committed war crimes in the Pentagon’s missile strikes on alleged drug boats off of Venezuela.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR