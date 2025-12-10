100 WVIA Way
Trump's redistricting push finds resistance in Indiana

By Sam Gringlas
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST

Republican-led states have raced to redraw congressional lines to advantage their own party. But the effort hit unexpected pushback in Indiana.

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.