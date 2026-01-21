Supreme Court examines Trump's efforts to fire Lisa Cook, member of Fed Board of Governors

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case about President Trump’s efforts to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mark Chenoweth, president of the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Young also speaks with Ty Cobb, former special counsel to Trump in his first administration. He’s part of an amicus brief arguing against the firing.

