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Week in Politics: Trump navigates ceasefire with Iran; division among his supporters

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published April 11, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

President Trump faces pressure to end the war with Iran both from Iran and from onetime political allies here at home.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.