In Colorado, a GOP candidate says his differences with Trump show he's with the voters

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Not every Republican running in this year's midterms is toeing the MAGA Party line. In his bid for reelection, Colorado Congressman Jeff Hurd is leaning on his bipartisan credentials, as well as his ability to break with President Trump on several issues. Bente Birkeland has more from Colorado Public Radio.

BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Jeff Hurd is a first-term member in a seat that spans Western and Southern Colorado, from farming and working-class areas to resort communities like Aspen and Telluride.

JEFF HURD: People are concerned about the cost of living. They're concerned about healthcare. They care about integrity and government, good government.

BIRKELAND: Hurd is leaning into things like working across the aisle and his personal decision not to trade stocks. President Trump won Hurd's district by 10 points in 2024. Hurd only won by 5. He now faces Democrat Dwayne Romero, a decorated veteran and longtime business owner. Hurd's meeting with voters to hear their concerns. He held an event at a library in the mountain town of Glenwood Springs, going table to table.

RENEE MCCULLOUGH: I did not vote for him, and I will not vote for him in the future.

BIRKELAND: That's Renee McCullough (ph). She's a Democrat, a retired teacher and full-time caregiver. She lives with her adult son, Chris (ph), who has significant disabilities. Hurd was prepared to engage.

HURD: OK, so let's chat. How old are you, Chris?

MCCULLOUGH: I'm very disappointed in your voting for the Big Beautiful Bill.

BIRKELAND: That's the Republican tax and spending bill that cut programs like Medicaid.

MCCULLOUGH: Why would you have voted for that if you know that it's going to take money and services and everything away from your constituents?

HURD: My commitment is to do everything we can to improve Medicaid and strengthen Medicaid for the neediest people that are disabled, exactly like you, Chris.

MCCULLOUGH: OK. Well, you haven't convinced me. Sorry.

BIRKELAND: That's because McCullough says her monthly caregiver stipend has gone down. Colorado reduced Medicaid spending to help offset federal cuts to states. Other voters like Sandra Hernandez (ph), who's unaffiliated, also challenged Hurd.

SANDRA HERNANDEZ: Congress is failing. They have just turned - they're kind of like my pup, rolled over on their back to rub your belly to the executive branch. Do what you want.

BIRKELAND: Hurd makes sure to highlight his differences with Trump. Hurd opposed Trump's Canadian tariffs last February and a Republican push to sell public lands. He voted to extend healthcare subsidies. Hurd also seems sympathetic to Colorado's lawsuit, alleging that the Trump administration has retaliated against the blue state.

HURD: There are folks that don't agree with a number of the decisions that we're making in Congress. They don't agree with a number of the decisions that I'm making, but I trust that at the end of the day, they see that my heart is here in the 3rd District, and I'm going to stand with the people that I represent.

BIRKELAND: A couple of hours west in Grand Junction, voter Julie Sydell (ph) said Hurd is doing a good job on the small issues.

JULIE SYDELL: I believe that you're working hard. I believe you're competent. I believe you're a stand-up guy. But I also think that - to use an old metaphor - you are doing a really good job of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

HURD: I will tell you, I'm not perfect, and I'm going to make mistakes, and there's probably better ways that I can be doing it, and I will strive to be better. I just hope...

BIRKELAND: He says he knows a lot of his constituents disagree with him, and that's OK. Hurd hopes he can still convince enough voters that he's ultimately on their side.

I'm Bente Birkeland for NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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