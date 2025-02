Angel Ackerman, President of the GLVWG, and Donna Brennan, Chair of the 2025 Write Stuff Writers Conference, speaking about the Greater Lehigh Valley Writers Group and its upcoming conference taking place from March 13 through March 15 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Center Valley, PA. The Keynote Speaker will be Tiffany Yates Martin, and there will be 20 sessions and 10 special events. For more information: www.glvwg.org/