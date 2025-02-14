100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Jacqueline Engel; Haley O'Brien; February 04 2025

Published February 14, 2025 at 11:57 AM EST

Jacqueline Engel, Executive Director of the Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven, PA, giving an overview of the organization's history and activities from an interview in November 2023. The tradition of Souper Bowl Friday continues on February 7, 2025, with a lunch option between 11:30 am & 1:30 pm; and a dinner option from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. There will be an opening reception for the exhibit, "A Walk on Water: Watercolors of Donna Berk Barlup" on Feb 7th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in the Center's Main Gallery. www.walkinartgallery.org/

Haley O'Brien, Multimedia Reporter & Host with WVIA News, with a story on Groundhog's Day in Pine Grove in Schuylkill County. www.wvia.org/news

