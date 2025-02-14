John Maurer; January 23 2025

John Maurer, Trumpet/Flugelhorn artist and music educator, speaking about his life in music and philosophy of teaching, in an interview in 2018 coinciding with the release of his album, "Songs For My Son." John Maurer will be joined by Dr. Rick Hoffenberg, piano, for a Music Faculty recital at Marywood University in Scranton in the Marian Chapel of the Swartz Center on January 25, 2025, at 2:00 pm. The program will include music by Arthur Honegger; Oscar Boehme; Amy Dunker and more. For information: www.marywood.edu/mtd or www.trumpetjm.com/