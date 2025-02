Lizzie Newcomb Gumula, Education Director of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival and director of the current production, and actor Nina Collarini, speaking about the musical "Spring Awakening" that will be presented by the SSF Youth Ensemble on January 10, 11 & 12, 2025, at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton. Shows Friday & Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 1 pm. For more information: www.scrantonshakes.com/