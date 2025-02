Paige Balitski, Artistic Director, and Gary Rozman & Mel Uchic, Actors, speaking about the annual presentation of original One-Act Plays, produced by Diva Theater at The Olde Brick Theatre, 126 W. Market Street in Scranton. There will be shows January 30, 31 & February 1, 2025, at 8 pm, with a Sunday matinee (2/2) at 2:00. For more information you can find them on Facebook and to make reservations: 570-209-7766