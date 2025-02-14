100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Phil Haynes; January 15 2025

Published February 14, 2025 at 11:07 AM EST

Phil Haynes, Drummer, Composer, Educator, speaking about the inaugural concert of the Third Thursday at the Gallery series hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council, getting underway Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the Gallery, 15 N. Water Street in Lewisburg, at 7:00 pm. The featured performer will be Steve Adams with a program titled, "My Favorite Things." There will be a Q & A session after the performance. Admission is free. For more information: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke