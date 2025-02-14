Phil Haynes; January 15 2025

Phil Haynes, Drummer, Composer, Educator, speaking about the inaugural concert of the Third Thursday at the Gallery series hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council, getting underway Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the Gallery, 15 N. Water Street in Lewisburg, at 7:00 pm. The featured performer will be Steve Adams with a program titled, "My Favorite Things." There will be a Q & A session after the performance. Admission is free. For more information: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/