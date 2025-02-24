WVIA Education Dept. Alissa Swarts; February 24 2025

Alissa Swarts, Director of Education at WVIA Public Media,

speaking about the Student Showcase and inviting

young people from grades 4 through 12, and college and

university students, to submit short films by Monday,

March 3, 2025. Films will be screened at the

2025 NEPA Film Festival in April at the Waverly

Community House in Waverly, PA. All the

information is online along with a "how-to" video

on making films with smartphones.

www.wvia.org/studentshowcase

