ArtScene with Erika Funke

WVIA Education Dept. Alissa Swarts; February 24 2025

Published February 24, 2025 at 7:58 PM EST
Alissa Swarts, Director of Education at WVIA Public Media,
speaking about the Student Showcase and inviting
young people from grades 4 through 12, and college and
university students, to submit short films by Monday,
March 3, 2025. Films will be screened at the
2025 NEPA Film Festival in April at the Waverly
Community House in Waverly, PA. All the
information is online along with a "how-to" video
on making films with smartphones.
www.wvia.org/studentshowcase

