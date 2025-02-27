Dane Bower of NEPTA; February 26 2025

Dane Bower, NEPTA Board Member & Co-Host of

"NEP-TAC-TOE," a celebrity game show presented

by the Northeastern PA Theatrical Alliance on Saturday,

March 1, 2025 at The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,

537 North Main Street at 7:00 pm. The event will benefit

the William Zdancewicz Scholarship Fund, awarded

annually to a graduating senior going on to major in the

arts or arts education. Purchasing a ticket enters the

audience member into the running to become a

contestant. www.neptatheaters.org/neptactoe

