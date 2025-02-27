Dane Bower of NEPTA; February 26 2025
Dane Bower, NEPTA Board Member & Co-Host of
"NEP-TAC-TOE," a celebrity game show presented
by the Northeastern PA Theatrical Alliance on Saturday,
March 1, 2025 at The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,
537 North Main Street at 7:00 pm. The event will benefit
the William Zdancewicz Scholarship Fund, awarded
annually to a graduating senior going on to major in the
arts or arts education. Purchasing a ticket enters the
audience member into the running to become a
contestant. www.neptatheaters.org/neptactoe