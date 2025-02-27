100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Dane Bower of NEPTA; February 26 2025

Published February 27, 2025 at 8:56 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Dane Bower, NEPTA Board Member & Co-Host of
"NEP-TAC-TOE," a celebrity game show presented
by the Northeastern PA Theatrical Alliance on Saturday,
March 1, 2025 at The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,
537 North Main Street at 7:00 pm. The event will benefit
the William Zdancewicz Scholarship Fund, awarded
annually to a graduating senior going on to major in the
arts or arts education. Purchasing a ticket enters the
audience member into the running to become a
contestant. www.neptatheaters.org/neptactoe

ArtScene with Erika Funke