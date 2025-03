Adam Randis, PTPA Artistic Director & Director of Cabaret, & Joshua Plesce, PTPA

Board Member & the Emcee in Cabaret, speaking about the Kander & Ebb musical

that will be presented by the PA Theatre of Performing Arts at the JJ Ferrara Center,

212 W. Broad Street in Hazleton, March 28, 29 & 30, 2025, Friday & Saturday at 7 pm;

Sunday at 3 pm. www.ptpashows.org/