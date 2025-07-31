Lackawanna County; Scranton Tomorrow; Maureen McGuigan; Ben Scott Miller; July 31 2025
Maureen McGuigan, Director of the Department of Arts & Culture
of Lackawanna County, and Native American artist Ben Scott
Miller, speaking about the new mural Miller was commissioned
to create in downtown Scranton titled, "Remembrance & Continuance:
The Lenape Story in Scranton." There will be a mural dedication
ceremony on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
at 130 N. Washington Avenue. Ben Scott Miller & Belin,
internationally-known mural artist who also worked on the
project, will be on site, and there will be music and
refreshments. The public is invited to attend the
event at no charge.
The mural is made possible through a partnership between
Lackawanna County & Scranton Tomorrow.
For more information: www.scrantontomorrow.org/muralart