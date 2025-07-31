Lackawanna County; Scranton Tomorrow; Maureen McGuigan; Ben Scott Miller; July 31 2025

Maureen McGuigan, Director of the Department of Arts & Culture

of Lackawanna County, and Native American artist Ben Scott

Miller, speaking about the new mural Miller was commissioned

to create in downtown Scranton titled, "Remembrance & Continuance:

The Lenape Story in Scranton." There will be a mural dedication

ceremony on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

at 130 N. Washington Avenue. Ben Scott Miller & Belin,

internationally-known mural artist who also worked on the

project, will be on site, and there will be music and

refreshments. The public is invited to attend the

event at no charge.

The mural is made possible through a partnership between

Lackawanna County & Scranton Tomorrow.

For more information: www.scrantontomorrow.org/muralart

