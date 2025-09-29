Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame; Bill O'Boyle; September 29 2025

Bill O'Boyle, Member of the Steering Committee of the Luzerne County

Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, and columnist & staff writer for the

Times Leader, speaking about the 2025 Induction Ceremony taking

place on Saturday, October 4th, at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public

Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. There is a special VIP

reception at 5:00 and tickets should be purchased by 5:00 pm on

Monday, September 29th. There are still general admission

tickets available--doors opening at 6:30 with showtime at 7:30 pm.

You can find information on Facebook and at kirbycenter.org/

We heard briefly in the prologue from Heather Sincavage, Director

of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University.