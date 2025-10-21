Hope Horn Gallery; Richard Stanislaus; Chester Kulesa; Darlene Miller-Lanning; Oct 21 2025
Richard Stanislaus, artist, collector and guest curator for the Hope Horn Gallery exhibit; Chester Kulesa, retired Historic Site
Administrator of the PA Historical & Museum Commission
Anthracite Heritage Museum & Scranton Iron Furnaces &
guest essayist for the catalogue of the show, & Darlene
Miller-Lanning, Director of the Hope Horn Gallery at the
University of Scranton, speaking about the current
exhibition titled, "The Anthracite Coal Industry of
Northeastern Pennsylvania: Selected Paintings,
Sculptures, & Works on Paper from Public & Private
Collections: 1829 - 1959."
The show will run at the Hope Horn Gallery
from October 20 through December 12, 2025,
with a talk at 5:00 on October 24 & a reception
from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. And another program on
November 7th at 5:00 with a reception at 6:00.
www.scranton.edu/academics/hope-horn-gallery/
index.shtml/