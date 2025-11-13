Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; Brenda Grunza; Ann Manganiello; November 12 2025

Brenda Grunza, Co-President, & Ann Manganiello, Music Director & Conductor of the

Catholic Choral Society of Scranton, speaking about the

22nd Annual "The Generations Sing" concert on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 pm,

at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William Street in Scranton. There will be special guest

choirs from regional schools and an organ performance by Michael Sowa.

Admission is free and a free will offering will be taken. www.catholicchoralsociety.org/