NEPA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; November 11 2025
Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor of the NEPA Philharmonic,
speaking about the recent candlelit performances of Mozart's
Requiem in Wilkes-Barre & Scranton and the rest of the 2025-26
season. The orchestra has just announced that Melisse Brunet has
extended her contract through June 2029.
The next concert of the season—(Candle)LIT Brass—will take place on November 21st at 7 pm at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, featuring the NEPA
Philharmonic Brass Quintet. For information about the entire season,
www.nepaphil.org/