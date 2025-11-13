100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; November 11 2025

Published November 13, 2025 at 6:35 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor of the NEPA Philharmonic,
speaking about the recent candlelit performances of Mozart's
Requiem in Wilkes-Barre & Scranton and the rest of the 2025-26
season. The orchestra has just announced that Melisse Brunet has
extended her contract through June 2029.
The next concert of the season—(Candle)LIT Brass—will take place on November 21st at 7 pm at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, featuring the NEPA
Philharmonic Brass Quintet. For information about the entire season,
www.nepaphil.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke