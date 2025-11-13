NEPA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; November 11 2025

Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor of the NEPA Philharmonic,

speaking about the recent candlelit performances of Mozart's

Requiem in Wilkes-Barre & Scranton and the rest of the 2025-26

season. The orchestra has just announced that Melisse Brunet has

extended her contract through June 2029.

The next concert of the season—(Candle)LIT Brass—will take place on November 21st at 7 pm at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, featuring the NEPA

Philharmonic Brass Quintet. For information about the entire season,

www.nepaphil.org/